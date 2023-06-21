Lecture focuses on indigenous history
PENN YAN — Dr. Samantha Sanft will host a presentation, “Over 13,000 Years of Indigenous History in the Finger Lakes Region,” at 11 a.m. Saturday in the gallery of the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St. Admission is $8 for Yates County History Center members and $12 for non-members. There is no need to register or pay in advance.
This talk provides a long-term overview of the indigenous peoples of the Finger Lakes region from an archaeological perspective. Focusing on the Haudenosaunee, or Six Nations Iroquois, and their ancestors, this talk uses archaeological evidence to discuss long-term changes and continuities in material culture, settlement, subsistence and trade — from the Ice Age to the 1600s.
Sanft is a postdoctoral associate at Cornell University, where she specializes in the archaeology of North American indigenous groups and community-engaged research. She completed her doctorate in anthropology with a minor in American Indian and indigenous studies at Cornell in 2021.
Learn more by calling 315-536-7318 or by emailing ycghs@yatespast.org.
Exhibit opens on Geneva's recent black history
GENEVA — The exhibit "Lift Every Voice: Geneva’s Black Community Since 1966" is now open at the Geneva History Museum.
This exhibit explores the history of Geneva's Black community since the period of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. It continues the story started in the 1991 exhibit and 1993 book "Make A Way Somehow: African American Life in a Northern Community 1790-1965." On the 30th anniversary of the book's publication, Historic Geneva revisits the story of Geneva's Black community and examines the changes of the last 57 years.
In early 2022, in light of the racial justice movements of 2020 and the upcoming anniversary of the book's publication, staff at Historic Geneva decided to document the changes in the community since 1966. To do so, they consulted with members of Geneva's Black community, researching local organizations and collecting oral histories and contributions from those willing to share their experiences. Special thanks goes to contributors Lillian Collins, John Cromartie, Bonnie Mathis Flagg, Mark Gramling, Beverly Mathis Hadee, and Beth Kenney Henderson.
Examining subjects like education, civil rights action, housing, work and culture, the exhibit looks at how these areas have been transformed in the last 50 years. It also includes profiles of notable Genevans and their contributions to the Black community. This exhibit is a continuing story; the Geneva community is invited to come see it and add their perspective within the exhibit itself.
Throughout the coming year, Historic Geneva will offer programming and online content connected to the themes of the exhibit, which will be on display at the museum through spring 2024.
The Geneva History Museum is owned and operated by Historic Geneva and located in the Prouty-Chew House at 543 S. Main St. Summer hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 a person. Parking is on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot across the street.
SF Historical Society seeks yard sale donations
SENECA FALLS — It's time for the Seneca Falls Historical Society's Attic Treasure Yard Sale, which this year will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29.
If you have any used items you want to get rid of and donate to for the sale, please bring them and drop them off on the back porch of the Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St. The yard sale is a successful fundraiser that relies on the generosity of supporters.
For more information, call 315-568-8412.
Bicentennial parade participants sought
PENN YAN — The Yates County Bicentennial Committee is encouraging all towns, villages and organizations to be a part of the bicentennial parade to be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 12 in Penn Yan. Clubs, service organizations, historical societies, bands and any other interested groups are encouraged to sign up.
Registration forms can be picked up at the Yates County History Center, the Village of Penn Yan office, and at the Yates County Historian’s office, or go to www.yatescounty/bicentennial. Please sign up by July 28.
Get more information from yatesbicentennial@gmail.com or 315-536-5147.