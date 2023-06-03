Scavenger hunt winners announced
PENN YAN — Following a journey that brought 10 teams to historic sites and places of interest in each of the nine towns in Yates County, the Yates County History Center has determined the winners of the third annual History Scavenger Hunt.
The team of Jim and Elaine Hilton and Elizabeth Boesen came in first place, while the teams of Melissa Lamphier and Stacey Gerhardt, and Aaron and Beth Witt, tied for runner-up.
A total of 10 teams registered and participated in the third annual History Scavenger Hunt, which provided a fun way for the participants to learn about Yates local history while competing against other teams to see who knows the most. A series of clues and questions led teams to historic sites and places of interest in every town in the county. Teams received points for correctly answering the questions, and the teams with the highest point totals won the hunt.
Geneva storytellers to be honored
GENEVA — On June 15, Historic Geneva will gather to recognize community members who have been a part of telling Geneva’s stories.
To celebrate Geneva’s storytellers, Historic Geneva will present the Geneva Storytellers’ Awards as part of its annual meeting on the grounds of Rose Hill Mansion, 3373 Route 96A. This year’s honorees are Lillian Collins, Water St. Café, and Finger Lakes Community College’s Geneva Campus Center.
The event runs from 6-8 p.m., with the business meeting and award presentation at 6:45 p.m. Attendees will be able to walk through Rose Hill Mansion at their own pace and enjoy music by Meyer and McGuire. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Tickets are $25 a person. Buy them at historicgeneva.org or by calling Historic Geneva at 315-789-5151.