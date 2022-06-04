‘Treasures’ sought for summer sale
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society is seeking new or gently used items for its annual Attic Treasures sale, although no clothing will be accepted.
Call (315) 568-8412 or drop off donations on the rear deck/carport.
The sale is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9.
Vendor fair planned at Lyons museum
LYONS — The Museum of Wayne County History is hosting a new local craft vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18.
Last December, the Society revived its beloved annual Holiday Boutique fundraiser with great success. Now, Museum Director Rhea Hayes has announced the addition of a new spring boutique.
“We’ve got vendor support and community support, so we’ve decided to try adding another boutique and see how it goes!” she said.
Handmade jewelry, antiques, custom tumbler cups, herbal bath and body products, homemade treats, and more will be available for purchase throughout the Museum. Admission is free, and homemade food and desserts will be made fresh to benefit the Wayne County Historical Society. Additionally, all vendors will be located on the Museum’s first floor, which is predominantly handicapped accessible.
At this time, regardless of vaccination status, masks are encouraged but not required for attendance at this event. Medical-grade face masks will be available free of charge at the door, and hand sanitation will be available throughout the building.
For more information, call (315) 946-4943, email info@waynehistory.org, or visit www.waynehistory.org.
New exhibit opens at Historic Geneva
GENEVA — Historic Geneva is now featuring the new exhibit “Eat, Drink and Be Merry: Food and Beverages in Geneva” at the Geneva History Museum. The exhibit explores Geneva’s agricultural production, cultural food traditions, and retail food businesses in the past and present.
The story begins with native Seneca farming practices and the early village’s connection to transportation networks and extends through the arrival of contemporary upscale restaurants, wineries and distilleries. It looks at local canning and beverage production, as well as immigrant food traditions and the diversity of dining options over 200 years.
“Eat, Drink and Be Merry” will be on display at the museum through spring 2023. For more information, call (315) 789-5151 or visit historicgeneva.org.