Geneva Reads program focuses on art conservation
GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva and Geneva Reads at 2 p.m. Thursday in the museum’s Hucker Gallery for a program by Susan Blakney of Westlake Conservators on the basics of art conservation.
Blakney will discuss what a conservator does, the difference between conservation and restoration, the science behind conservation and the treatment process. The program is part of Geneva Reads’ Community Read. This year’s adult book is the novel, “The Last Painting of Sara De Vos” by Dominic Smith, about the intersecting stories of a 17th-century artist and a contemporary curator.
Blakney is the founder and chief conservator at West Lake Conservators in Skaneateles, a nationally recognized firm specializing in the preservation and restoration of historic and artistic works including conservation of paintings, frames, murals, paper and photographic materials. Blakney received a bachelor’s degree in studio art from the University of Kentucky in 1969. After a six-year apprenticeship concentrating in 17th-century Old Masters in London, England, she returned to the U.S. in 1975 and established Westlake.
Blakney is among 61 trained National Heritage Responders nationwide. She volunteered to survey cultural damage following Hurricane Katrina, was deployed to Galveston, Texas, after Hurricane Ike and to Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. She also has a long career of public outreach and education.
Geneva Reads will hold art-themed programs and workshops throughout March. A full schedule of events will be available at the library and at www.genevareads.org.
For more information about this program, call the Historic Geneva office at 315-789-5151 or visit historicgeneva.org.
The Geneva History Museum is located in the Prouty-Chew House at 543 S. Main St. Parking is on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot across the street.
Newark museum showcases local collections
NEWARK — Newark-Arcadia Historical Society members have been sharing their collections at the museum since January 2022. Every two months, a new display is featured in a showcase in the museum’s main exhibit room.
Christina Champion’s collection of Newark memorabilia is currently on display during March and April. She calls it “One Stop Shopping in Newark — The Village With Everything!!” The collection includes Newark advertising items and many other things from Newark’s past, dating back to the 19th century. It is quite a comprehensive collection from a longtime collector.
Past displays have included ice fishing decoys (Gary Corteville); antique candle molds (Arlene Copeland); teapots (John Zornow); Jello memorabilia (Karen Doebler); condensed milk containers (Pat Jones); Depression glass (Jennifer Bates); and local bird carvings (Chris Davis).
Kirk Palmatier is slated to display record and phonograph items in May and June.
The Museum is open 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free. For more information, visit newarkarcadiamuseum.org or call 315-331-6409.
Still time to register for HG puzzle competition
GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva for our second jigsaw puzzle competition, “Piecing Together the Past.” Teams of four people will compete from 1-4 p.m. April 1 to finish a 500-piece, one-of-a-kind Geneva-themed jigsaw puzzle in under three hours. The fastest team to assemble its puzzle will win a prize. Each participating team will get to take the puzzle home with them.
Participants will enjoy good-natured puzzle-solving rivalry while supporting Historic Geneva. Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited to 20 teams.
To enter, teams must submit a registration form by March 24 and pay the $30 registration fee (maximum of four people per team). The fee must be paid in full at the time of registration using the team captain’s name and contact information.
For instructions on how to register, visit www.historicgeneva.org.
Historic Geneva plans three bus tours for later this year
GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva and Bus America Group Tours for three excursions in 2023” tours of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House and Greycliff in Buffalo (April 20); a day trip to Cooperstown (June 21); and a three-day bus trip to Boston (Aug. 8-10).
All trips will leave from and return to the Staples Plaza, 337 Hamilton St.
• Buffalo (April 20): Guided tours of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House and Greycliff with a buffet lunch at JP’s Pub. The bus will leave Geneva at 6:30 a.m.; the estimated return time is 6:45 p.m. Cost is $169 per person.
• Cooperstown (Wednesday, June 21): Cruise on Otsego Lake aboard the Glimmerglass Queen, enjoy lunch at Lake Front Hotel, visit the Baseball Hall of Fame or Fenimore Art Museum, and spend time along Main Street. The bus will leave Geneva at 7:30 a.m. and the estimated return time is 8:30 p.m. The cost is $179 per person.
• Boston (Aug. 8-10): Activities include a sunset cruise of Boston Harbor; visits to the USS Constitution and JFK Presidential Library and Museum; dinner at Cheers; and guided tours of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Fenway Park and Harvard University. Cost information will be coming soon. The trip includes roundtrip motorcoach transportation, tour manager, two nights’ accommodations, one dinner, and all admissions. The bus will leave Geneva at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 and the estimated return time on Aug. 10 is 6:45 pm.
For more information on any of these trips, including how to register, visit www.historicgeneva.org or call 315-789-5151.