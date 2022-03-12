Luncheon lecture focuses on Fayette painter
GENEVA — The third program in Historic Geneva’s spring 2022 History Sandwiched In series is set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when Mel Oles, Historic Geneva’s Visitor Services & Programs Manager at Rose Hill & Johnston House, will explore the life and work of Robert S. Duncanson.
Born in Fayette, Duncanson (1821-1872) became the most important landscape artist of the West in the 19th century, specializing in European and African ancestry. Inspired by famous American landscape artists like Thomas Cole and Asher B. Durand, Duncanson created renowned landscape paintings and is considered a second-generation Hudson River School artist. Duncanson also is considered the first Black artist to be internationally known.
Seneca County is in the middle of a yearlong celebration of Duncanson’s life with programs, blogs and partnerships with multiple organizations, including Historic Geneva.
The program will be presented online through Zoom, and advance registration is required at www.historicgeneva.org. The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program. Registrations must be complete before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
For any problems, or to register by phone, call (315) 789-5151.
History Happy Hour features WWII in Geneva
GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva Curator John Marks for a short and informal History Happy Hour from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Drum Brewing.
Marks will share a captioned slide show featuring images of Geneva during World War II from the Historic Geneva P.B. Oakley photo collection. See how Geneva was transformed by the war and the military installations that came with it.
The slides will run on a continuous loop, and Marks will be available to chat and welcomes people with stories and photos to share for future programs.
Learn about Geneva’s Irish immigrants
GENEVA — Historic Geneva’s 2021 Spring Lecture Series kicks off with “May Her Soul Rest in Peace. Amen. The Irish Immigrants of Saint Patrick’s Cemetery,” by Eric Lewis and Emily Oberdorf. The program will be presented in person and online at 7 p.m. March 21.
Established in the early 1840s, St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Geneva was the primary burial ground for the community’s Roman Catholics for many years. Most of the 19th-century burials are of Irish immigrants, the first sizable group of Catholics to reside here.
Lewis and Oberdorf have been researching the history of these immigrants; this presentation will focus on their efforts to find, excavate, document and restore the stones in the oldest Irish part of the cemetery. They will tell the stories of some immigrants and their connection to people living in Geneva today. They will also share their research on the communities in Ireland where many immigrants came from.
Lewis is a history and English teacher in Lyons. Oberdorf also is an English teacher in the Lyons district. Both live in Geneva.
This lecture will be presented in person at the Geneva History Museum and simulcast via Zoom. Advance registration is required for virtual participation.
To register, visit the program event page at www.historicgeneva.org by 5 p.m. March 20. The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program.
To register by phone, call (315) 789-5151