Lecture on World War II canteens
GENEVA — In conjunction with Historic Geneva's current exhibit "Eat, Drink and Be Merry: Food and Beverages in Geneva" and Women's History Month, author Barb Warner Deane will present the lecture "Women of WWII: Serving Soldiers at the Whistle Stop Canteen" at 7 p.m. March 28 in the Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St.
She will speak on the role women played in feeding and comforting the nation's soldiers when they were away from home.
After Pearl Harbor was attacked, American troops started traveling across the U.S. for recruitment, induction, training and deployment. Most servicemen had never been far away from home and certainly not on an overcrowded troop train, destination unknown. Some well-known canteens, like the Stage Door Canteen or Hollywood Canteen, had celebrities offering food, dancing and entertainment to the servicemen. But the real surprise came at train stations all across the country, where local women, children, and senior citizens sacrificed their own food and ration stamps to provide a morale boost to hungry, homesick, and frightened servicemen. In Geneva, such services were offered at the local USO club canteen.
Deane is the award-winning author of four published novels and a public speaker on the topic of American women in WWII. She graduated from Cornell University and the University of Connecticut School of Law. After living primarily in the Chicago area, she and her husband recently moved home to the Finger Lakes. In addition to writing, Deane is a genealogy buff, loves to read, is a fan of all things Harry Potter, and is crazy for both U.S. and international travel. She will have copies of her books available for signing and purchase following the program.
For more information, call 315-789-5151 or visit historicgeneva.org.
Grants available for historic markers
SYRACUSE — The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is accepting online applications for its Legends & Lore Marker Grant Program, which helps communities promote cultural tourism by highlighting their local folklore and legends with fully funded roadside markers.
The Legends & Lore grant applications will be accepted through May 1. Grant funding includes the full cost of a marker, pole and shipping. Prospective applicants must apply through a 501(c)(3) organization such as a historical society, nonprofit academic institution, or a local, state, or federal government entity
To review program guidelines and application details, visit www.wgpfoundation.org/history/legends-lore/.
Historic Geneva seeks storyteller nominations
GENEVA — Historic Geneva is seeking nominations of individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations who excel at telling our community’s stories in innovative and meaningful ways.
Geneva is filled with stories. While Historic Geneva is the primary repository of these stories, we are not the only storytellers. Whether it’s an ongoing effort or a one-time project, there are individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the community who are telling stories from Geneva’s past and present.
In the 2022 inaugural awards, Historic Geneva recognized storytellers Lake Drum Brewing, Geneva Public Library, and, for From Beyond: Geneva’s Unheard Voices, the students Anthony Bray ’23, Samari Brown ’24, Sal Fabio ’22, and Christina Roc ’24, and Professor Chris Woodworth, from Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
The 2023 honorees will be acknowledged June 15 at Rose Hill Mansion. Nominations must be submitted by April 28.
Nomination forms can be found online at https://historicgeneva.org/about-us/geneva-storytellers/. They can be submitted online or downloaded and emailed with “Geneva Storytellers” in the subject line to director@historicgeneva.org. Forms can also be printed and mailed to Historic Geneva, 543 S. Main St., Geneva, NY 14456.