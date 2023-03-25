Children’s book sale underway at SFHS
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society is holding a Children’s Book Sale during the last two weeks in March.
All children’s books are $2.50, and your child will get a small puzzle to color at home.
The Gift Shop is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
N-AHS annual meeting set for April 20
NEWARK — The Newark-Arcadia Historical Society’s annual meeting and dinner will be held April 20 at the August Mauer American Legion Post 286 of Newark home. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m., with a buffet dinner starting shortly before 7. This will be followed by the brief annual meeting and election.
Dinner will include parmesan-crusted chicken, roast beef au jus, tortellini primavera, rice pilaf, buttered corn, tossed salad, rolls and cake.
Clifton Springs musician Cathy McGrath will close out the evening with 19th-century songs about suffrage, the Civil War, and the Erie Canal, using vintage instruments.
Tickets for the dinner are $30 a person. Or, choose to attend just the meeting, which should begin around 7:30.
Please RSVP by April 14 by sending payment to N-AHS, 120 High St., Newark, NY 14513. Or, you can reserve a spot by calling 315-331-6409 and pay at the door.
Explore history with scavenger hunt
PENN YAN — Gather your friends, challenge your other friends, hop in the car, explore local history, and join Yates County History Center’s third annual History Scavenger Hunt.
The fun begins April 28 when teams receive their brochures with clues and questions for each of the nine towns in Yates County, and it continues until May 22, when teams must submit their answers. Teams will receive points for correctly answering the questions.
Participation costs $20 for a team of four people and $10 for each additional team member. Teams must register by May 22 in order to receive their brochure.
Call 315-536-7318 to register and pay in advance; payment is accepted over the phone or in person.