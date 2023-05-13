Tours at Rose Hill
FAYETTE — Several themed tours will be offered at Rose Hill Mansion this season and are underway.
They include:
• Bedroom Tales Tours — Visitors will discover what went on behind closed doors in homes of the 1800s. This tour focuses on the role of bedrooms as spaces for personal hygiene, sickness, childbirth, death and intimacy. It includes mature content and is not appropriate for children.
Bedroom Tales will run at 2 p.m. on June 14, Sept. 13, and Oct. 11. This special tour is not the same as regular tours, and advance tickets are required. They are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $8 for college students with ID. Buy tickets at historicgeneva.org.
• Go Behind the Scenes at Rose Hill Mansion — These run at 11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of every month, beginning May 20 and continuing until Oct. 21. These tours are an opportunity for visitors to see and learn about areas of the house not usually accessible to visitors, including the basement and belvedere (the square tower on the roof).
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for college students with ID, and $6 for children. The tour is recommended for adults and children 10 or older. Please be advised that there are many stairs to climb and some confined spaces included in the tour. For this reason, space on the tour is limited, and advance tickets are required. Buy them at historicgeneva.org.
• Rose Hill Architecture and Grounds — This one-hour outdoor tour, which focuses on the grounds and exterior architecture of the 1839 Greek Revival mansion and its surrounding structures, begins at 11 a.m. on May 25, June 8 and 22, Sept. 14 and 28, and Oct. 12 and 26. It explores the elements of America’s most popular architectural style using the exterior of Rose Hill Mansion. Visitors will learn why the Greek Revival was so fashionable in the early 1800s, and how the various property owners have altered the landscape and constructed a variety of buildings to meet their changing needs.
Tour admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for college students with ID. Space on the tour is limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance at historicgeneva.org.