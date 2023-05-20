Historic Geneva archive closed through May 31
GENEVA — The Historic Geneva Archive and Research Library is closed for exhibit work and maintenance through May 31. During this time, Historic Geneva staff will respond to email and telephone research requests.
The Archive Research Room will reopen June 1, and hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment only.
For more information, visit www.historicgeneva.org or call 315-789-5151.
YCHC hosts barbecue
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center will host its semi-annual chicken barbecue fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 27 in the Lyons National Bank parking lot.
The meal, prepared by Gale-Wyn Catering, costs $12 for the dinner and $9 for a half-chicken only. The dinner includes a half-chicken, macaroni salad or coleslaw, salt potatoes, and a roll with butter. Proceeds support YCHC’s mission to collect, preserve and interpret the history of Yates County.
For more information, call 315-536-7318 or email ycghs@yatespast.org.
Busy Bee Ferry historic marker dedication set
SHELDRAKE — The Ovid Historical Society is hosting a public dedication of the new Busy Bee Ferry historic marker at 1 p.m. June 3 at 7960 County Road 153 in Kidders, south of Sheldrake.
From 1881 until 1911, Capt. James Quick (local folk fondly called him “Cap Quick”) crossed Cayuga Lake more than 40,000 times, piloting ferry-boat passengers and cargo between Kidders and King Ferry on the “Busy Bee.” Four times daily he transported U.S. mail between these two places. In addition, the “Busy Bee” frequently was chartered for excursions and pleasure trips. His ferry-boat service likely was the last one to operate on Cayuga Lake.
This historic marker was the vision of the late Naomi C. Brewer, who worked tirelessly on behalf of the Ovid Historical Society to secure funding from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. She learned of the award notification shortly before her death. A plaque stating that this historic marker was her vision is embedded in the concrete base for the marker pole.
Those attending the dedication will receive an extensive program brochure that includes a lengthy history of the Busy Bee ferry as well as how the marker came about, a brief history of historic markers in New York state, information about the William G. Pomeroy Foundation historic markers program, and a brief history of the Ovid Historical Society. A free copy of a brochure containing pictures of each of the historic markers and historic area markers in Seneca County will be distributed, and the Ovid Historical Society will be selling copies of some local history publications.
The brief ceremony is free and open to the public, although the terrain is not convenient for handicapped people. Parking along County Road 153 will be difficult, so those attending are urged to consider parking at one of the nearby businesses and patronizing them for an early or late lunch or refreshment.
For more information, call Ovid Historical Society Trustees President Dave Eastman at 607-592-7785.