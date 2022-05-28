Outdoor tours of Rose Hill offered
GENEVA — The specialty outdoor tour, “Outside Rose Hill: An Exploration of Landscape and Architecture,” will be offered at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month through October.
This guided tour focuses on the grounds and exterior architecture of the 1839 Greek Revival mansion and its surrounding structures. Visitors will learn why the Greek Revival was so fashionable in the early 1800s and how the various property owners have altered the landscape and constructed a variety of buildings to meet their changing needs.
The one-hour tour will run on June 9 and 23, July 14 and 28, Aug. 11 and 25, Sept. 8 and 22, and Oct. 13 and 27. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (315) 789-3848. Buy tickets in advance at historicgeneva.org.
Tour admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for children 10 to 18. Children 9 and under are free. A family rate of $25 is available for two adults and one or more children aged 10 to 18 in the same household.
For more information visit www.historicgeneva.org.
Yates holds scanning session
BARRINGTON — The next session of Yates County History Center’s “Scanning History Roadshow” will be held from noon to 2 p.m. June 9 at Barrington Town Hall.
Yates County residents are encouraged to bring old documents, records and photographs related to Yates County life, which will be scanned for addition to the History Center’s archives.