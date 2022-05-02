Rose Hill Mansion now open
FAYETTE -- The Rose Hill Mansion is now open for the 2022 season. At this Greek Revival mansion, Historic Geneva tells the story of 19th-century farm and family life in the Finger Lakes.
Once a working farm, the house and surrounding grounds are now open seasonally for guided tours. Built in 1839, the elegant Greek Revival house was the center of a busy and productive farm at mid-century. Much of the guided tour focuses on the Swan family who lived there from 1850 to 1890. Through family letters, photographs, and diaries, visitors explore their joys and sorrows, and their interactions with neighbors and the many workers required to keep the large house and farm in working order. They discover how Robert Swan combined business methods of organization with scientific innovations like drain tile to make his farm more productive and profitable. Exhibits on site explore the lives of those who have lived and worked on there over the past 300 years. Twenty rooms of the house are restored and furnished in the Empire style, popular from the 1820s to 1850s. The property also has a terrific view of Seneca Lake and nearby farmlands.
The Carriage House Gift Shop at Rose Hill is open whenever the house is open. The shop carries historically inspired and locally made items, as well as souvenirs, history books, jewelry and home decorative items.
Rose Hill Mansion is located at 3373 Route 96A, about a mile south of Routes 5&20, near Geneva. The house is open through October, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 to 4 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays and July 4. The last tour is at 3:30 p.m. daily. The grounds are open year round, free of charge.
Admission is by guided tour only and is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for children 10 to 18. Children 9 and under are free. A family rate of $25 is available for two adults and one or more children aged 10 to 18 in the same household. Advance sale tickets are available at historicgeneva.org. Discounts offered for group tours. Reservations required for groups.
Go behind the scenes at Geneva History Museum
GENEVA -- Historic Geneva will have a Behind-the-Scenes tour of the Geneva History Museum at 11 a.m. May 14 with Archivist Becky Chapin.
Built in 1829, the museum building at 543 S. Main St. housed multiple families over the decades before becoming the home of Historic Geneva in 1960. Participants will see how the former residential spaces have been adapted to store artifacts, house archives and function as office and public spaces. The tour cost is a suggested donation of $5 per person.
Please be advised that there are stairs to climb and some confined spaces included in the tour. Because of these constraints, space on the tour is limited and reservations are required. To make a reservation, call 315-789-5151.
Geneva student art show opens May 7
GENEVA -- The Geneva City School District Student Art Show opens at the Geneva History Museum on May 7. The exhibit will be up through May 28. The show will include works by students at West and North Street Elementary schools, Geneva Middle School and Geneva High School. Come enjoy works by Geneva's youngest artists.
The Geneva History Museum is located at 543 S. Main St. Summer hours begin May 1 and are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $5. Parking is available on the street or in the lot at Trinity Episcopal Church. For more information, call 315-789-5151 or visit historicgeneva.org.