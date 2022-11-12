History Center to host StarShine events
PENN YAN — Join the Yates County History Center before and during StarShine, Penn Yan’s traditional holiday festival, Dec. 3.
At 11 a.m., there will be a lecture titled “Ghosts of Christmas Past: Christmas Traditions of Long Ago” in the L. Caroline Underwood Museum at 107 Chapel St. Admission is $8 for YCHC members and $12 for nonmembers. Learn about Christmas traditions from the past and the origins of our modern traditions during this lecture by Executive Director Tricia Noel. Enjoy Christmas cookies and create a traditional Danish ornament.
During StarShine, which begins at 4 p.m., everyone is welcome to visit the Oliver House Museum at 202 Main St. (across the gravel parking lot from the Underwood Museum) for an open house. Visitors can enjoy holiday refreshments, decorations and music, and children may pick a toy from the Christmas tree courtesy of the volunteers at the Once Again Shoppe.
Donations sought for holiday market
GENEVA — To make Historic Geneva’s Holiday Market a success, they need your help.
Donate one-of-a-kind items for the Handcrafted Items Booth; baked goods, jams, jellies, or pickles for the Edibles Booth; or gently used items for Attic Treasures and the Christmas Shoppe. Donations may be dropped off at the Geneva History Museum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through Nov. 23.
Exhibit features Colleges professor’s works
GENEVA — The exhibit “Norman Kent: Carving a Path” is currently open in the Solarium Gallery at Houghton House at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. It features the works of artist Norman Kent, who built the art department during his tenure at the Colleges. His work commonly depicted historic views of the campus and the city.
William Smith student Lizzy Nafz (2024) curated the exhibit, which runs through Dec. 10. Nafz interned at Historic Geneva over the summer and many of the featured prints in the exhibit are on loan from the Historic Geneva collection. She shared some of her research about Kent on the Historic Geneva blog.
Seneca museum seeks new director
SENECA FALLS — A search is under way for a new executive director of the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center and Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry.
This person would be responsible for the management and oversight of the center and museum operations. This includes responsibility for day-to-day management and direction in accordance with the organization’s mission and strategic plan, as well as development and supervision of staff and volunteers. The executive director works closely with and under the supervision of the board of directors to achieve the dual objectives of the Museum and the Visitor Center.
For a complete job description visit https://sfheritagetourism.com/jobs/