Downtown images featured at History Happy Hour
GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva Curator John Marks for a short and informal History Happy Hour from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Drum Brewing.
Marks will share a captioned slide show highlighting images of downtown from the Historic Geneva collection. Stop in to see at 16 E. Castle St. to see what buildings you recognize and remember. Find out how downtown has changed in this informal program.
Marks will be available to chat and welcomes people with stories and photos to share for future programs.
Visit historicgeneva.org for more information.
Wayne museum’s holiday boutique returns
LYONS — After being canceled last year due to Covid-19, the Museum of Wayne County History welcomes back its beloved annual fundraiser, The Holiday Boutique, Dec. 3-4.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the old jail and history museum will transform into a winter wonderland filled with music, decor, and a wide range of local artisans and crafters selling unique holiday gifts.
The Museum will welcome back many returning vendors, and several new shops as well. Artwork, jewelry, handmade gifts and more will be available for purchase throughout the museum. Additionally, each vendor will be donating an item to the Boutique Raffle, which takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free, and homemade food and desserts will be available to benefit the Wayne County Historical Society.
In addition to added signage and sanitation throughout the museum, face coverings are recommended regardless of vaccination status. Medical-grade masks will be available at the door.
For more information, email info@waynehistory.org or visit www.waynehistory.org.