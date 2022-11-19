Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 knots and waves 10 to 13 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from the Niagara River to Sodus Bay. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&