Holiday market in Geneva
GENEVA — Historic Geneva will hold its annual Holiday Market fundraiser Dec. 1-3, 8-10, and 15–17. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays in the Hucker Gallery at the Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St.
The Holiday Market will feature items donated and handcrafted by community members. Shoppers can get into the holiday spirit, find holiday gifts, and support Historic Geneva’s work. New items will be added regularly. Handcrafted gifts; pickles and preserves; local history books, ornaments and memorabilia; antiques and collectibles; and gently used Christmas decorations will be sold.
On Dec. 3 only, the Holiday Market will include baked goods and a selection of wreaths and kissing balls made from fresh greens.
A raffle is being held during the Holiday Market. Prizes are a family portrait by Neil Sjoblom, a Finger Lakes gift basket from FLX Goods, and a Finger Lakes Adult Beverages gift basket from Three Brothers Wineries & Estates. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 12 for $10. For tickets, call Historic Geneva at 315-789-5151 or purchase them at the Holiday Market.
The raffle drawing will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 17.
Admission to the Holiday Market is free. All proceeds benefit Historic Geneva.
Gingerbread house workshopsSENECA FALLS — Children have the opportunity to decorate a pre-built gingerbread house and enter it in the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry’s gingerbread contest.
All supplies are provided, and workshops are free for children 18 and younger. Workshops are held at the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry.
The schedule:
• Dec. 3, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
• Dec. 4, 1 and 3 p.m.
Voting takes place Dec. 9-11 during the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival. Winners will be announced the week following the festival. Small prizes are awarded to all children who participate, and first- through third-place winners get special prizes.
Register at https://forms.gle/BVp3bRgTJXXgvjp46.