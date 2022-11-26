NEWARK — Author Jim Farfaglia will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society, 120 High St.
He returns to the museum to reveal scenes from his latest book, “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York.” The book covers 200 years of memorable storms; Farfaglia’s presentation will include a PowerPoint program of photos and images from the storms and selection of survival stories collected for the book.
From 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 3, the Marbletown Schoolhouse at 6631 Miller Road will host a holiday open house. Join us as we celebrate the holidays in the historic 1876 brick one-room school. There will be holiday and craft vendors, a bake sale, refreshments and more.