Lunchtime lecture on historic houses
GENEVA — The final program in Historic Geneva’s fall 2021 History Sandwiched In series will be online, at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 1
In “I Love Historic Houses and You Should Too,” Mel Oles, visitor services and program manager at Rose Hill and Johnston House, will share her love of historic houses and their value to the community.
Where did historic house museums come from and why do we have them? What is there to love about them? Oles will give a quick history of the origin of historic houses as museums and tourist attractions, talk about historic homes in other countries and how they are similar to and different from those in the United States, and discuss how historic homes are changed over time and with different uses.
Registration is required for the virtual program. Participants should visit the program event page on historicgeneva.org. The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours before the program.
For any problems with registration or to register by phone, call (315) 789-5151. Registrations must be complete before 5 p.m. Nov. 30.
Holiday Market sale starts Dec. 2
GENEVA — Historic Geneva will hold a Holiday Market fundraiser Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays in the Hucker Gallery at the Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St.
Like Historic Geneva’s traditional Wassail Bowl and Sale, the Holiday Market will feature items donated and handcrafted by community members. Shoppers can get into the holiday spirit, find unique holiday gifts and support Historic Geneva’s work. New items will be added to the selection regularly. Handcrafted gifts; pickles and preserves; local history books, ornaments and memorabilia; antiques and collectibles; and gently used Christmas decorations will be sold.
Wreaths and holiday kissing balls made from fresh greens will be sold on Dec. 4 only.
A raffle is also being held during the Holiday Market. Prizes include the painting “The White Veggies” courtesy of Shirley Blanchard, a basket of Finger Lakes wine, and a Finger Lakes gift basket. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 12 for $10. For tickets, call (315) at 789-5151 or purchase them at the Holiday Market. The raffle drawing will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 18.
Admission to the Holiday Market is free; all proceeds benefit Historic Geneva. For the protection of volunteers, staff and community members, face coverings will required.
For more information, call (315) 789-5151 or visit historicgeneva.org. Parking is on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot across the street.