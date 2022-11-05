Stanton birthday luncheon Nov. 12
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society is holding its 11th annual luncheon to celebrate Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s birthday at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at the SMS Lodge, 95 Ovid St. This year would be her 207th birthday.
The guest speaker is Larry Bell from the Howland Stone Store Museum. He will present “Bloom Where You Are Planted: Women’s Suffrage and the Story of the Sherwood Equal Rights Historic District.”
Space is limited, so contact the museum at (315) 568-8412 to reserve a spot.
‘Happy Hour’ discusses Sampson military base
GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva Curator of Collections John Marks for a short and informal History Happy Hour from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, at Lake Drum Brewing, 16 E. Castle St.
Marks will share a captioned slide show highlighting images documenting the three military installations at Sampson military base in Seneca County. Begun as a naval training center in 1942, it transitioned to a state college under the GI Bill after World War II, and an Air Force Base at the outbreak of the Korean War in the 1950s.
The slides will run on a continuous loop throughout the time.
Marks will be available to chat and welcomes people with stories and photos to share for future programs. Call (315) 789-5151 or visit historicgeneva.org for more information.