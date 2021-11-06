Historic Geneva seeks donations for sale
GENEVA — Donations are needed for Historic Geneva’s Holiday Market handcrafted gifts booth. The booth is for one-of-a-kind handmade items (crocheted, knitted, embroidered and quilted).
Donations may be dropped off at the 543 S. Main St. museum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Nov. 24.
Call (315) 789-5151 with questions or to get more information.
Book club plans Nov. 17 discussion
SENECA FALLS — Join Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism in reading the third book in its Book Club Series. In “Votes For Women,” Jean H. Baker has assembled an impressive collection of new scholarship on the struggle of American women for the suffrage. Each of the 11 essays illuminates some aspect of the long battle that ran from the 1850s to the passage of the suffrage amendment in 1920.
From the movement’s antecedents in the minds of women like Mary Wollstonecraft and Frances Wright, to the historic gathering at Seneca Falls in 1848, to the civil disobedience during World War I orchestrated by the National Woman’s Party, the essential elements of this tumultuous story emerge in these finely-tuned chapters. So do the themes and historical controversies about suffrage and its leaders.
Stephanie Freese will be facilitating the book discussion from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17; she is the program specialist for the Women’s Rights National Historical Park.
Books are available to pick up anytime at the 89 Fall St. center and should be read before the discussion. Call (315) 568-1510 or e-mail director@senecamuseum.org to reserve a spot.
Lecture planned on early Ithaca filmmakers
GENEVA — Historic Geneva’s final program of the 2021 Fall Lecture Series on innovation will be “The Wharton Brothers and The Magic of Early Cinema,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 18. This online program will be presented by Barbara Tepa Lupack, with an introduction by Diana Riesman, executive director of the Wharton Studio Museum in Ithaca.
Brothers Ted and Leo Wharton, considered “masters of the serial,” were among cinema’s most prolific and pioneering silent filmmakers. Their profitable and influential productions included “The Exploits of Elaine” and “The Mysteries of Myra,” which starred such popular performers as Pearl White, Irene Castle, Francis X. Bushman, and Lionel Barrymore.
Lupack, former professor of English at St. John’s University and Wayne State College and academic dean at SUNY/Empire State, has written extensively on American literature, film and culture.
This lecture will be presented through Zoom only. Advance registration is required at historicgeneva.org. The login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program. Registrations must be complete before noon Nov. 18, the day of the program.
To register by phone, call (315) 789-5151.
Holiday boutique returns to Lyons museum
LYONS — The beloved annual holiday boutique is back at the Museum of Wayne County History this year, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3-4.
Vendors and guests will be welcomed back to the museum to enjoy two days of holiday shopping. At this time, the traditional luncheon will be offered to go.
Interested vendors may email info@waynehistory.org or call (315) 946-4943 as soon as possible.
Guests will be required to follow Covid-19 precautions set in place by the museum.