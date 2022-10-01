Historic Geneva selling new print
GENEVA — Historic Geneva has a new art print for sale in the shop at the Geneva History Museum and online at historicgeneva.org.
The willows featured in the print are trees dating to the 1890s that grow along the lakeshore in Geneva. The Lake Road at that time was only 15 feet from the water. In the 1960s, the road was moved, but the willows are still a beloved feature of the lakeshore.
The Willows print is an original artistic rendition by Diego Melendez of an image from the Historic Geneva collection. It is 14-by-11 and sells for $28. All proceeds benefit Historic Geneva.
Early Syrian graves on cemetery tour
GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva archivist Becky Chapin at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Glenwood Cemetery for a tour centered around section 20. Here there are burials with familiar names like Baroody, Abraham, Hessney and others — all members of the Syrian community who settled in Geneva around the turn of the 20th century.
Chapin will discuss the impact of international incidents on the local community, while sharing the stories of Syrian families who came to call Geneva home.
The tour takes place rain or shine. Glenwood Cemetery is at 1000 Lochland Road. Participants should come in at the south entrance on Lochland Road. Section 20 is the first right on the cemetery road. Reservations are recommended but not required. The cost is $5 per person and can be paid in advance at the event page at historicgeneva.org through 5 p.m. Oct. 8. Participants can also pay at the cemetery on the day of the tour with exact change or a check. Call (315) 789-5151 for more information.
Historic Geneva offers behind-the-scenes tours
GENEVA — Historic Geneva will offer behind-the-scenes tours of the Geneva History Museum Oct. 8 and Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Built in 1829, the museum building at 543 S. Main St. housed multiple families over the decades before becoming the home of Historic Geneva in 1960.
Archivist Becky Chapin will show how the former residential spaces have been adapted for various uses. The cost is $5 per person and reservations are required. There are stairs to climb and some confined spaces so space is limited. To make a reservation, call (315) 789-5151.
Historic Geneva photo exhibit opens
GENEVA — Each year, Historic Geneva plans a My Geneva exhibit based on community participation. This year’s exhibit, “My Geneva is … Then and Now,” opens at the Geneva History Museum today. The exhibit features images from the Historic Geneva collection paired with similar images taken this year.
The Historic Geneva photo collection includes many 19th-century views of places in the city and town which have changed significantly over the years. The collection lacked similar late 20th- and 21st-century images, so community photographers helped provide them. They took 21st-century photos to match the 19th-century views of Geneva and the exhibit was developed to showcase the changes the photographs revealed.
It will be on display through Dec. 29.
The Geneva History Museum is in the Prouty-Chew House at 543 S. Main St.