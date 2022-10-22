Hear Civil War ghost stories
PENN YAN — Get in the Halloween spirit with the Yates County History Center by attending a special Throwback Thursday presentation of Civil War ghost stories, a program originally given during the Dundee Area Historical Society annual dinner meeting in 2013.
What is Throwback Thursday at YCHC? It is a chance to learn more about Yates County history by watching a video presentation of a past program. The event will be at 1 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in the gallery of the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Look for a full lineup of Throwback Thursday events for February to be announced soon.
Board members sought for museum
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center, home of the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry, is seeking dedicated volunteer board members to help work towards the organization’s mission of educating audiences of all ages with the rich industrial and waterways history of Seneca Falls.
A nonprofit organization, it relies on the ideas and expertise of the community to continue. A board treasurer with financial background is being sought too.
Board members’ responsibilities include:
• Share in our passion for history and education.
• Help with strategic planning and set organizational goals.
• Influence and develop organizational policy.
• Support fundraising efforts and attend museum events.
• Act as an ambassador for the organization.
• Build and share your community relationships.
• Provide budgetary and financial oversight.
• Attend monthly board meetings, serve on at least one committee.
If interested, please contact Director Nora Venezky at 315-568-1510 or email director@senecamuseum.com
Rose Hill Mansion closes Oct. 30
FAYETTE — The 2022 tour season ends at Historic Geneva’s Rose Hill Mansion Oct. 30. Visitors to the Greek Revival mansion overlooking Seneca Lake can explore 19th-century farm and family life on a guided tour of the house through that day.
Built in 1839, the elegant house was the center of a busy and productive farm at mid-century. Much of the tour focuses on the Swan family that lived there from 1850-90.
Rose Hill Mansion is located at 3373 Route 96A, about a mile south of Routes 5&20. The house is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Tours run once an hour. The last tour is at 3:30 p.m. daily. The grounds are open year round, free of charge.
Admission is by guided tour only and is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for children 10-18. Children 9 and under are admitted free. A family rate of $25 is available for two adults and one or more children aged 10-18 in the same household.