Explore Rose Hill in candlelight
FAYETTE — Historic Geneva will open Rose Hill Mansion to visitors from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
Experience the house as the Swan family and their servants would have at night, in (electric) candlelight and without a guide. Go at your own pace to explore the first floor of the mansion and four bedrooms on the second floor. Spend more time in your favorite rooms. Get a sense of life in the era before electric light. Tour guides will be stationed throughout the house to answer visitors’ questions.
The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the last entry is at 8 p.m.
The Carriage House Gift Shop will be open too.
Admission is $10 per person and $8 for Historic Geneva Supporters. Tickets can be purchased in advance at historicgeneva.org or at the door. Masks are required and visitors should bring flashlights.
For more information, visit historicgeneva.org or call (315) 789-5151.
Lecture focuses on communication tech
GENEVA — Historic Geneva’s second program of the 2021 Fall Lecture Series on innovation will be “Innovation in Communications,” by Robert Hobday of the Antique Wireless Association at 7 p.m. Nov. 10.
American electronic communications began in 1844 when Samuel Morse and his partner Alfred Vail built the first commercial telegraph line from Baltimore to Washington. Scientists, tinkerers, inventors and entrepreneurs like them had a passion to solve problems and made modern communication possible.
In this program, Hobday will discuss the major inventions that created the communication technologies we enjoy today. Hobday is president and board chairman of the AWA, which is dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of the technologies used to communicate and entertain. Their Antique Wireless Museum presents exhibits and artifact from 200 years of communication technology on a 5-acre, four-building campus on Routes 5&20 in Bloomfield.
This lecture will be presented in person at the Geneva History Museum and simulcast through Zoom. Masks will be required for all in-person attendees. Advance registration is required for virtual participation at historicgeneva.org. The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program.
For any problems with registration or to register by phone, call (315) 789-5151. Registrations must be complete by noon Nov. 10.
Blacksmithing demo in Yates County
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center is holding an outdoor, in-person event with blacksmith Durand VanDoren at 11 am. Nov. 13. Durand will answer questions about the ancient craft of shaping objects out of metal.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. Preregistration is also required, as space is limited to 15.
Call (315) 536-7318 to register.