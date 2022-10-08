Guided tour of St. Patrick’s Cemetery
GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva curator John Marks and board member Eric Lewis at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 for a guided tour of select burials in the oldest section of St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
In particular, they will look at the lives and stories of people whose stones were below the surface and have been raised and cleaned. The cemetery is associated with St. Francis deSales Roman Catholic Church (now part of Our Lady of Peace Parish), and the burials include many Italian and Irish immigrants and their descendants.
The tour occurs rain or shine. Reservations are recommended but not required. The cost is $5 per person and can be paid in advance at the Historic Geneva offices or by calling (315) 789-5151. Admission also can be paid for at the cemetery on the day of the tour with exact change or a check.
Visit historicgeneva.org or call (315) 789-5151 for more information.
Dove Block lecture set for Oct. 20
GENEVA — Historic Geneva’s 2022 Fall Lecture Series is on the road at historic public buildings in the city in conjunction with the exhibition “My Geneva is …Then and Now.”
The second program in the series will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at The Dove Block, 465 Exchange St. This building has been a key part of Geneva’s downtown for more than 140 years and was returned to use recently after years of neglect.
The program will be presented by Charles Bauder, Gabriella D’Angelo, Jim Spates and Kathryn Vaughn, volunteers with The Dove Block Project. They will focus on the building’s 1878 construction and early use, the connection to the Dove family (particularly artist Arthur Dove), the restoration of the structure and the building’s current and future uses.
The exhibit “My Geneva is …Then and Now” features contemporary photos of spots in the city based on images from the Historic Geneva photo collection. The exhibit is on display through the end of the year at the Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St.
BOGO special at Rose Hill Mansion
FAYETTE — Enjoy buy-one-get-one-free admission to Rose Hill Mansion for Columbus Day Weekend. Through Oct. 9, you can get one admission free with the purchase of one adult admission. The house is open for guided tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The last tour is at 3:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults. Note: The house is closed on Columbus Day.
Once a working farm, Rose Hill was built in 1839, and the elegant, Greek Revival house was the center of a busy and productive farm at mid-century. Much of the guided tour focuses on the Swan family who lived there from 1850-90. Twenty rooms of the house are restored and furnished in the Empire style, popular from the 1820s to 1850s. The property also has a terrific view of Seneca Lake and nearby farmlands.
The Carriage House Gift Shop is also open and carries historically inspired and locally made items, as well as souvenirs, history books, jewelry and home decorative items.
Rose Hill Mansion is at 3373 Route 96A, about a mile south of Routes 5&20, near Geneva.
Yates scanning heads to Potter
RUSHVILLE — The Yates County History Center’s Imaging Team will host its next Scanning History Roadshow event from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 25 in the Village of Rushville History Room, 1 South Main St.
People can bring precious historical documents and photographs that help tell the story of Yates County. Items do not need to be from the village of Rushville or the town of Potter but do need to be from Yates County. The Imaging Team will scan these items to add them to the YCHC digital collection and the New York State Heritage website. The team then immediately returns the originals to their owners, who can also obtain a scanned image of items upon request.
This event is free.
For more information, call (315) 536-7318 or email ycghs@yatespast.org. The Imaging Team plans to host more of these events until all nine towns in Yates County are reached. Last year, they visited Torrey and Benton; this year, they have visited Middlesex, Barrington, Milo, Jerusalem and Italy.