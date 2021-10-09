History Happy Hour talks grapes, wine
GENEVA — Historic Geneva curator John Marks will present a History Happy Hour on grapes and wine from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Lake Drum Brewing.
This short and informal program runs at Lake Drum Brewing monthly on Tuesdays. This session will include a captioned slide show highlighting images and information about grape growing and wine production in the Finger Lakes region’s history. The slides will run on a continuous loop.
Marks will be available to chat and welcomes people with stories and photos to share for future programs.
Historic Geneva to raffle quilt
GENEVA — Historic Geneva is raffling off a newly made Broken Dishes pattern quilt based on a quilt in the Historic Geneva collection.
Made by local quilters Liz Carty and Beth Reiners, the pattern is a simple one consisting of triangles arranged in a four-patch square. The squares are turned at different angles to create the broken-dish effect. With examples dating to the 1790s, Broken Dishes is a one of the earliest recorded designs in quilt history. This Broken Dishes Quilt is queen size and is on display in the Hucker Gallery at the Geneva History Museum this fall.
Raffle tickets are one for $5, three for $10 and eight for $20. Tickets are on sale at the Geneva History Museum, Rose Hill Mansion and Historic Geneva’s fall programs. The drawing will be held Nov. 19. Proceeds will support Historic Geneva’s mission of telling and preserving Geneva’s stories.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call (315) 789-5151.
Lecture focuses on Glenn Curtiss
GENEVA — Historic Geneva’s first program of the 2021 Fall Lecture Series on innovators and innovation will be “Glenn Curtiss, King of the Air: What He Did, How He Did It, Why It Matters,” by Kirk House at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
With an eighth-grade education, Curtiss, a Hammondsport native, built an industrial-technical giant that dwarfed its competitors in the field of early aviation. What were his contributions — and how did an untutored small-town boy make himself so successful in this cutting-edge field of engineering? How did his corporation affect Hammondsport and the Finger Lakes? Join Kirk House at the Geneva History Museum to find out.
House served as director and/or curator of the Glenn Curtiss Museum for six years. He authored the biography and technical study “Hell-Rider to King of the Air: Glenn Curtiss’s Life of Innovation,” published by Society of Automotive Engineers. He has also written or co-authored 13 photo-history books and writes periodically for “Life in the Finger Lakes” magazine. He is currently director of Steuben County Historical Society.
This lecture will be presented in person at the Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St., and simulcast virtually through Zoom. Masks will be required for all in-person attendees. Advance registration is required for virtual participation. To register, participants should visit the program event page on the Historic Geneva website event calendar. The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program.
Register by calling (315) 789-5151 by noon Oct. 18.