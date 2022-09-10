Historical bookbags resume at SFHS
SENECA FALLS — EEEK! is a once-a-month educational resource bag for children in grades 3-5 put together by the Seneca Falls Historical Society. Each month is a different theme and the program runs until November.
September’s theme is photography. Children will learn the different parts of a camera, how to line up their own work and read about Grace Woodworth, Seneca Falls’ own photographer. Bags are available starting Monday and may be picked up during museum hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 315-568-8412.
Learn about library building history
GENEVA — Historic Geneva’s 2022 Fall Lecture Series will go on the road to historic public buildings in the city. In conjunction with the exhibition “My Geneva is … Then and Now,” lectures will be held in collaboration with the Geneva Public Library, The Dove Block Project, and The Smith Center on the Arts.
The series starts Sept. 15 with a program by archivist Becky Chapin about the Geneva Public Library building at 244 Main St. This building has been home to just two organizations in its 188-year history, the library and the Universalist Church. Chapin will discuss the changes the structure has undergone from its construction by the Universalists in 1834 to the present day.
The program will be in-person only and starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library, earlier than the series’ normal lecture start time.
Each year, Historic Geneva opens a “My Geneva” exhibit based on community participation. This year’s exhibit, “My Geneva is … Then and Now,” incorporates contemporary photos of spots in the city with images from the Historic Geneva photo collection. The exhibit will open Oct. 1 at the Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St.
The lecture series continues Oct. 20 at The Dove Block, 465 Exchange St., and Nov. 16 at the Smith Center for the Arts, 82 Seneca St. The series is supported in part by the Samuel B. Williams fund for programs in the Humanities and is free and open to the public.
For more, call 315-789-5151 or visit historicgeneva.org.
Last sale of year for Wayne society
LYONS — The Wayne County Historical Society is hosting its final two-day fundraising sale of the year Sept. 16-17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, at the old Pure Oil Station on the corner of Route 14 and Canal Street.
Antiques, furniture, household items, books, electronics, toys, games, jewelry, and more are available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Wayne County Historical Society and Museum of Wayne County History.
For more information or to donate items to the sale, email info@waynehistory.org or call 315-946-4943.
‘Wine on the Water’ is Sept. 22 in SF
SENECA FALLS — On Sept. 22, the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry will host “Wine on the Water.” Boat rides, dinner, dessert, a silent auction, and live music will be part of the event that begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 8.
There are ticket options for boat rides, allowing attendees to have either appetizers or dessert on the boat, alongside a glass of wine. Following the appetizer boat ride, dinner will begin at 6 p.m. inside the museum with a family-style dinner of pastas and salad catered by 84 Fall. There will be a modern jazz group, the Jesse Collins Quartet, performing too.
Throughout the evening, there will be a silent auction and a wine pull to help fund other parts of our museum, such as the educational programming, exhibit development, and the collections preservation.
Tickets begin at $60 for the activities and dinner in the museum. Tickets are $100 for the activities, dinner, and one of the boat rides. Museum members pay $80 for the evening.
Ticket sales end Sept. 19.
Visit sfheritagetourism.org or call 315-568-1510 with questions.
Pomeroy Foundation accepting applications
SYRACUSE — The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is accepting online applications for two grant programs.
One is the Legends & Lore Marker Grant Program, which helps communities commemorate their local folklore and legends and promote cultural tourism with roadside markers.
The Legends & Lore grant application deadline is Oct. 17. Grant funding includes the full cost of a marker, pole and shipping. To review program guidelines and details, visit https://bit.ly/2W8YTQO.
Prospective applicants must apply through a local 501(c)(3) organization such as a historical society, nonprofit academic institutions, or a local, state, or federal government entity.
The Pomeroy Foundation is also seeking Legends & Lore potential partners such as folklore organizations, folklore-related academic departments and state supported councils and agencies to evaluate grant applications and raise program awareness. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/3eCCfyb.
The Foundation has also announced that the newest grant round of its Historic Transportation Canals Marker Grant Program opened Sept. 7. This program commemorates the historical significance of transportation canals in the United States with roadside markers.
Canal markers must be installed near an existing or former canal site and recognize a historical fact that occurred more than 50 years before the year of the grant application, which is currently 1972.
Canal marker grants are available to 501(c)(3) organizations, nonprofit academic institutions, and local, state, and federal government entities. Grant funding includes the total cost of a marker, pole, and shipping.
Those interested in applying for a marker grant should submit an online letter of intent by Oct. 5. The grant application deadline is Nov. 9.
To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/3L3EyWZ.