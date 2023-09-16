Talk on slavery in the Finger Lakes
FAYETTE — The opening program in this year’s Historic Geneva Fall Program Series is “Slavery in the Finger Lakes” presented by Historic Geneva’s Executive Director Kerry Lippincott. The program will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Rose Hill Mansion, 3373 Route 96A. Lippincott will examine slavery in New York state and explore what is known about the lives of those enslaved on the Rose Hill property.
Rose Hill is a site filled with many stories, one of which is slavery. Slavery was in fact legal in New York from 1626 through the 1840s. From 1792-96 and from 1803-27, enslaved people lived and worked on the property where Rose Hill Mansion stands today.
This program is being offered in conjunction with Historic Geneva’s current exhibits “Lift Every Voice: Geneva’s Black Community Since 1966” on view at the Geneva History Museum and “Slavery in New York State” on display at Rose Hill Mansion.
Our fall program series continues on Oct. 4 with “They Too Answered the Clarion Call: Ontario County’s African American Civil War Soldiers” by Marjory Allen Perez and Nov. 9 with a Community Conversation on Race and Housing featuring a screening of the short film “Home: Access Denied” about the legacy of residential housing discrimination in the Greater Rochester area.
The program series is supported in part by the Samuel B. Williams fund for programs in the Humanities and is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit historicgeneva.org or call 315-789-5151.
Civil War Day at Rose Hill Mansion
FAYETTE — Join the reenactors of Reynold’s Battery at Rose Hill Mansion for Civil War Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30. The members of Reynolds’ Battery L 1st New York Light Artillery portray the Union troops servicing mounted firearms as well as civilians associated with the war effort.
The reenactors will be stationed on the grounds to explain life in a Union camp and demonstrate activities of daily life. There will be a cannon-firing demonstration, an operating reproduction 1848 Battery Forge, a reproduction sutler’s wagon, and opportunities to talk to battery members and explore what camp life was like for a Union artillery soldier.
John A. Reynolds organized the original Reynolds’ Battery in Rochester in the fall of 1861. The soldiers served with the Army of the Potomac through the end of the war and saw action at Antietam, Gettysburg, and many other engagements. The current Reynolds’ Battery is chartered by the state Department of Education to educate the public about the life of a Civil War artillery soldier.
Guided mansion tours will not be offered during the event, but the first floor of Rose Hill will be open for a self-guided experience. Staff will be on hand to answer questions about the house. The Carriage House Gift Shop and exhibits on site will also be open. Civil War Day is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.
Rose Hill Mansion is at 3373 Route 96A, about a mile south of Routes 5&20.
Toast bicentennial with 1823-era meal
PENN YAN — The Yates County Bicentennial Committee will present the 1823 Dinner, an authentic meal from the era in which the county was formed, at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Penn Yan Elks Lodge, 133 Main St.
Chefs Jeremiah and Ellie Lewis Molina will prepare a menu that includes entrees of chicken fricassee, pork and pippin pie, and short ribs with cherry and ale jus; sides of mashed parsnips, stewed peas and dressed macaroni (also a vegetarian entree); and desserts of bird’s nest pudding and gingerbread cake. Assorted breads and soft drinks will also be served.
Tickets cost $40 a person and can be purchased at the Yates County History Center, Chamber of Commerce, or historian’s office. Parking for the dinner is behind the building.