Labor Day Special at Rose Hill Mansion
FAYETTE — Enjoy buy-one-get-one-free admission to Rose Hill for Labor Day Weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, you can get one admission free with the purchase of one adult admission. The house is open for guided tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The last tour is at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults. Note: the house is closed on Labor Day itself.
Built in 1839, the elegant Greek Revival house was the center of a busy and productive farm at mid-century. Much of the guided tour focuses on the Swan family who lived there from 1850-90. Twenty rooms of the house are restored and furnished in the Empire style, popular from the 1820s to 1850s.
The East Tenant Cottage contains exhibits and public restrooms. Exhibits for 2023 are “One House, Many People,” about the people who have worked at Rose Hill over its history, and “Slavery in New York,” which explores the history of slavery in New York state and at Rose Hill. The Carriage House Gift Shop is open whenever the house is open and carries historically inspired and locally made items, as well as souvenirs, history books, jewelry and home decorative items.
Rose Hill Mansion is at 3373 Route 96A, about a mile south of Routes 5&20, near Geneva.
BBQ fundraiser planned
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center will host its semi-annual chicken barbecue fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Lyons National Bank parking lot at 205 Liberty St.
The meal prepared by Gale-Wyn Catering costs $13 for the dinner and $10 for a half-chicken only. The dinner includes a half-chicken, a choice of macaroni salad or coleslaw, salt potatoes, and roll with butter. Proceeds benefit YCHC’s mission to collect, preserve and interpret the history of Yates County.
Get more information at 315-536-7318 or ycghs@yatespast.org.
Registration open for virtual Universal Friend eventPENN YAN — Follow the Public Universal Friend’s path — right from your own home — during the Yates County History Center’s virtual education event, “The Journey of the Public Universal Friend.”
The event follows the path of this enigmatic religious leader and founder of America’s first religious denomination from Rhode Island to Yates County. The Friend and their followers created their sect, moved from New England and found a new home in Yates County. The route follows the 557 miles the Friend traveled — and just like the Friend and their followers did, you can use any mode of transportation you choose to complete your miles. You can walk, run, bike, swim, skate, ski or even drive. Along the way, you will learn facts about the Friend, short biographies of their followers and facts about 18th- and 19th-century life, history, and culture. Plug your miles into the program and learn fun and interesting facts from milestones you pass along the way.
This online event will run from Sept. 15 to Dec. 31. Receive a souvenir T-shirt featuring the Friend and learn as you track your miles.
The fee for the event is $50. Registration is open now at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/PennYan/JourneyoftheFriend.
If you are interested in being a personal or business sponsor, please call 315-536-7318 or email ycghs@yatespast.org.
Historic Geneva fundraiser at Houghton House
GENEVA — Historic Geneva is holding a fall fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20 at Houghton House.
This building, like many in Geneva, tells a story. Once a residence, it has served as a dormitory, an inn and a private school. Today, it is the home of the Hobart and William Smith Colleges Architecture Department and holds two art galleries.
Join Historic Geneva to celebrate this history for an evening. Visitors can explore the first two floors of the building, view the 2023 faculty exhibition in the Davis Gallery and enjoy a talk by Historic Geneva Curator John Marks on the building’s history. There will be appetizers, dessert and a cash bar. Tickets are $30 apiece.
Houghton House is on Kings Lane off South Main Street on the Hobart and William Smith campus. For tickets, call 315-789-5151 or visit the event page at historicgeneva.org. Proceeds benefit Historic Geneva.