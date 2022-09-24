Marks to speak at YCHC annual meeting
MILO — John Marks, curator of collections and exhibits at Historic Geneva and a Penn Yan native, will present “A Brief History of the Pre-Emption Line” during the Yates County History Center’s annual meeting.
The annual meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Lakeside Country Club. Admission is $40 a person or $70 per couple, and meal choices include filet mignon, chicken marsala or spaghetti squash. Register by Oct. 7 by calling the History Center at (315) 536-7318.
The Pre-Emption Line runs north to south from Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania border, cutting through Yates County and other areas of the Finger Lakes region, and divided New York state from lands claimed by Massachusetts after the American Revolution. The line also shaped the history of Yates County and western New York in ways that still resonate today.
Marks, who has worked for Historic Geneva since 2000, began his museum career in the late 1980s as an Oliver House volunteer and has a master of arts degree in History Museum Studies from SUNY Oneonta.
SFHS hosts haunted mansion tours
SENECA FALLS — On Tuesday nights in October, the Seneca Falls Historical Society will be hosting Haunted Ghost tours of the Becker Mansion twice a night.
This year the tours will feature different people from the community in a room around the house. They will read about a past occupant (or ghost) of the house or a local person from the past for a few minutes and then a tour guide will give a more extensive haunted tour.
Tours are by reservation only and will be held from 6-7 p.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m. The cost is $15 for members, $20 for non-members and $50 for families.
Call (315) 568-8412 to make a reservation.
Lyons museum relaunches ‘haunted’ tours
LYONS — The Museum of Wayne County History is relaunching its Old Lyons History and Haunts Walking Tours in historic downtown Lyons just in time for the fall season. The weekly tours begin Oct. 1 and continue on select Friday and Saturday nights throughout October.
The tour begins at 7 p.m. at the steps of the former Wayne County Courthouse at 26 Church St. and ends at the Museum of Wayne County History on Butternut Street. Each tour, led by an educated guide, lasts approximately 90 minutes and costs $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12. Please note that this tour consists of standing and walking outdoors on uneven ground, both uphill and down, for an extended period of time. Participants are encouraged to dress and plan accordingly.
Tickets can be purchased online in advance or “at the steps” the night of, but advance reservations are encouraged. Details, tickets and reservation links can all be found at www.waynehistory.org/ghost-tours.
Interested in becoming a History and Haunts tour guide? Email info@waynehistory.org or visit the link above for more information; full availability is not required.