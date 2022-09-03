Geneva History Museum closed on Labor Day
GENEVA — The Geneva History Museum and Historic Geneva offices will be closed Monday (Sept. 5) for Labor Day.
For more information on current exhibits and hours, visit historicgeneva.org or call (315) 789-5151.
Yates History Center hosting chicken barbecue
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center will host its annual summer chicken barbecue fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Lyons National Bank parking lot at 205 Liberty St.
The meal, prepared by Gale-Wyn Catering, costs $12 for the dinner and $9 for a half-chicken only. The dinner includes a half-chicken, macaroni salad or coleslaw, salt potatoes, and a roll with butter. Proceeds support the History Center’s mission and operations.
For more information, call (315) 536-7318 or email ycghs@yatespast.org.
Yates scanning roadshow heads to Italy
NAPLES — The Yates County History Center’s Imaging Team will host another Scanning History Roadshow event from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Italy Town Hall at 6060 Italy Valley Road.
People can bring important, historic photographs and documents that help tell the story of their town. The Imaging Team will scan these items to add them to the History Center’s digital collection and then immediately return the items to their owners.
For more information, contact the History Center at (315) 536-7318 or ycghs@yatespast.org.
‘Yates 200’ Bicentennial Exhibit gets grant
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center has received a $5,000 grant from Humanities New York to support Yates 200, the exhibit anticipated to open next year in the L. Caroline Underwood Museum to celebrate Yates County’s bicentennial. YCHC is one of 38 organizations to receive a total of $188,023 from Humanities New York. Awards were made to tax-exempt entities in nine regions of the state through funding available from the National Endowment for the Humanities.