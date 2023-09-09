History Happy Hour: Seneca Lake in summer
GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva Curator John Marks for a short and informal History Happy Hour at Lake Drum Brewing, 16 E. Castle St., from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
People have enjoyed summer on Seneca Lake in many ways. Marks will share a captioned slide show highlighting photos, art and postcards showing summer activities on and around the lake over the last 120 years.
The slides will run on a continuous loop. Marks will be available to chat and welcomes people with stories and photos to share for future programs.
Happy ‘History’ Hour at Lyons museum
LYONS — Every third Thursday of the month, the Museum of Wayne County History, 21 Butternut St., tries to host a speaker or event for members and the general public.
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21, former Wayne County Historian Marj Perez will share her expertise on how and where to look for genealogical and/or historical information on prior generations of your family. Her particular focus will be on descendants of the local Civil War regiment, the 111th NY Volunteer Infantry.
All are welcome. For more information, visit www.waynehistory.org.
Learn about historical clothing, fashion
PENN YAN — Yates County History Center Executive Director and Curator Tricia Noel and YCHC Trustee Stephanie Olsen will present “Clothes Make the Man — and Woman: The Language of Clothing and How to Date Fashion Through the Decades” at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 in the gallery of the L. Caroline Underwood Museum at 107 Chapel St.
Explore the psychological and cultural implications of fashion through the ages and how to date photographs and portraits from clothing, hairstyles and accessories.
Admission is $8 for YCHC members and $12 for non-members. Find out more by emailing ycghs@yatespast.org or calling 315-536-7318.