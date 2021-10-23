Rose Hill Mansion closes Oct. 31
FAYETTE — Historic Geneva’s Rose Hill Mansion closes for the 2021 season Oct. 31.
A National Historical Landmark, the 1839 Greek Revival mansion overlooks Seneca Lake and is located at 3373 Route 96A. Once a working farm, the house and surrounding grounds are open seasonally for guided tours. Visitors learn about the Swan family, who lived in the house for 40 years and used innovative farming methods.
Until the end of the month, the mansion is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Tours start once an hour on the half-hour, with the last one commencing at 3:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for children 10-18. Children 9 and younger are admitted free. A family rate of $25 is available for two adults and one or more children aged 10-18 in the same household. Discounts offered for group tours (reservations required).
Purchase advance tickets at historicgeneva.org.
Lunchtime program on the Prouty family
GENEVA — The second program in Historic Geneva’s fall 2021 History Sandwiched In series will take place at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3 when Director of Education Anne Dealy will discuss the Prouty family of Geneva.
Between 1842 and 1890, three generations of the Prouty family lived at 543 S. Main St., now the Geneva History Museum. Historic Geneva is fortunate enough to have not only their house, but materials that document what their life was like during many of the years they lived there.
The program will take place in the Hucker Gallery at the Geneva History Museum (435 S. Main St.) and will be simulcast online through Zoom. Masks are required for all in-person attendees.
Advance registration is required for virtual participants; visit the program event page on historicgeneva.org. The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program. To register, call (315) 789-5151. Registrations must be complete before 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
Make a holiday rag wreath in PY
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center’s Colonial Institute presents “Make A Holiday Rag Wreath” at the L. Caroline Underwood Museum at 11 a.m. Nov. 20.
The class costs $12 and includes supplies to make your own wreath.
Call (315) 536-7318 by Nov. 13 to register. Seating is limited.
Seneca museum continues book club
SENECA FALLS — Join the Seneca Museum of Industry and Waterways in reading the third book of its Book Club Series.
“In Votes For Women,” author Jean H. Baker has assembled a collection of new scholarship on the struggle of American women for the suffrage. Stephanie Freese, program specialist for the Women’s Rights National Historical Park, will be facilitating the book discussion from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17.
For more information call (315) 568-1510.