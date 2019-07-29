Lyons celebrates 45th anniversary of Lyons Farmers Market

LYONS — The Lyons Farmers Market will celebrate its 45th anniversary on July 31.
The oldest operating farm market in Wayne County features fresh vegetables, fruits and homemade products each Saturday from June until December.
There will be a Supporting Spirits Wine Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 in downtown Lyons and Central Park. From 7 to 9 p.m., the “It’s My Party” band will perform its laser light show in Central Park.
Pick up a glass and map at 70 William St. The wineries, cideries and breweries will be in several of the downtown businesses. Food trucks will be in Central Park from 5 to 9 p.m.
Advanced sale tickets cost $15/single; $25/couple. That day, tickets are $25/single and $35/couple. Tickets may be purchased at Community Co-op at Newberry’s or Lyons Main Street Program/Lyons Chamber office, 70 William St. All proceeds support the Lyons Farmers Market. Participants must be 21 years of age. Take lawn chairs.
Other anniversary activities include an Anniversary Party on Aug. 10 and a Farm to Table Samples on Aug. 24.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the Supporting Spirits Wine Walk, contact the Lyons Main Street Program at (315) 871-4220 or email lyonsmainstreetprogram@gmail.com.
The town of Lyons sponsored the band performance through a Boehmler Foundation award.
