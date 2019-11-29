LYONS — Lyons Elks Lodge 869 recently honored member William Lunney for his dedicated service during the Korean War.
Lunney was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. Lunney and his wife, Norma, live in Lyons.
The Elks presented Lunney with a recognition medal signifying his service to the country during a recent public ceremony at the Lodge. In addition to being a life member of Lyons Elks Lodge 869, Lunney is also a member of the VFW, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.
Lyons Elks are honoring veterans of World War II and the Korean War through the American Patriot Remembrance Program. To recommend a veteran from either of these conflicts for recognition, contact Rick Wunder at (315) 521-3145.