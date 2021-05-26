LYONS — There is still plenty of room for new vendors at the Lyons Farmers’ Market as it enters its 47th year.
The market, which opens for the season on June 19, is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon through Oct. 30 on Church Street at the village park. Vendors at the market must have 60 percent of their produce home-grown. If they accept WIC payments, everything has to be grown in New York state.
Linda Guest, Lyons Main Street program manager is coordinating the farmers’ market this year. She said each week will have a theme, including wine and beer sampling on July 24.
For more information about the market, or to become a vendor, email Guest at lyonsnyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or go to www.lyonsny.com and click through to the farmers’ market link.