LYONS — The Lyons Heritage Society is holding its annual planning meeting and potluck supper at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at the Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St.
Current, former and perspective members are welcome for food and fellowship. Ideas for 2020 will be brainstormed during the meeting.
Take a dish to pass, table service and ideas to share with the group.
Memberships can be paid at the meeting.
This event is free and registration is not required.
Parking is available in the back, accessible from Phelps Street near the Town Hall.
For more information, email lyonsheritagesocietyny@gmail.com.