LYONS — Jenna Conaway has been named a student of the week at Lyons High School.
She was nominated by Dave Stein.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
CANANDAIGUA — The Aug. 17 Lake Swim was held at Kershaw Park to benefit Light Hill / Canandaigua Comfort Care Home.
SENECA FALLS — Since its inaugural event in 1986, the Francis “Ben” Bonafiglia – Happiness House Golf Tournament has raised over $930,000 in support of adults and children with disabilities and disadvantages.
SENECA FALLS — Molly Jacobson is completing her master’s degree in conservation biology studying native bee assemblages and their plant-pollinator associations among wetland management treatments at the Seneca Meadows Wetlands Preserve in Seneca Falls and the Montezuma Wetlands Complex in Savannah.