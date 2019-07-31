LYONS — Lyons High School has named Mary Grasso valedictorian and Shea Prosser salutatorian of the Class of 2019.
Grasso, child of Richard and Gwen Maturo-Grasso of Lyons and Caroline Grasso of Newark, has been accepted for fall admission at the State University at Buffalo and plans to study philosophy.
While at LHS, Grasso founded and was president of the Lyons Pride Club as well as honor society president and participated in cross country, track and golf.
Grasso’s honors include the Attendance, Sportsmanship, Highest Average and Citizenship awards.
Prosser, child of Siobann and Shannon Prosser, has been accepted for fall admission at State University College at Buffalo and plans to study international business.
While at LHS, Prosser was treasurer of the Lyons Pride Club and honor society and participated in musicals, soccer and track.
Prosser’s honors include the Sportsmanship, Scholar Athlete, Citizenship and Instrumental Music awards.
