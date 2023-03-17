LYONS — A free Lenten meal of homemade soup and bread is planned for a 5 p.m. start March 28 at the Lyons Community Center.
A short program will be held after the meal. All are welcome.
Bring a canned good for the Food Cupboard.
The event is sponsored by Lyons Inter Church Council, which is made up of the following Lyons churches: First Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, Grace Episcopal Church Mission, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, and United Methodist Church.