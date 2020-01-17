LYONS — The Friends of the Lyons Public Library’s annual jewelry sale will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 122 Broad St.
The group is accepting donations of gently used men and women’s jewelry such as rings, watches, necklaces, tie tacks, men’s and women’s wallets, purses and jewelry/trinket boxes, scarves, ties, belts and sunglasses. All may be dropped off at the library during regular library hours.
Parking is accessible from Phelps Street, near the Town Hall.
For more information, call (315) 946-9262, email lyonslibrarydirector@owwl.org or message the library staff at www.facebook.com/LyonsPublicLibrary.