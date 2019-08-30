LYONS — The Lyons Public Library will be having an arts and crafts supplies swap from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Take still-usable arts and crafts supplies to the Library by Sept. 12 and they will be added to the swap. All items will be free and anyone can stop by to peruse the piles.
Those who donate before Sept. 14 will get an Early Bird ticket to get first dibs on the supplies. Early birds get to browse from 9 to 9:30 a.m., then the swap will be opened to the public. To get an Early Bird ticket you must come to the desk and let staff know that you are donating items for the swap. You will then be handed the ticket, which you will turn in between 9 and 9:30 a.m. on the day of the swap.
All of the following items will be accepted so long as they are new or in gently used condition: yarn, fabric, scrap-booking supplies, paint, stencils, ribbon, googly eyes, beads, tools, embroidery floss, kids craft kits, patterns, quilting supplies, unfinished projects, needlepoint kits, clay, tissue paper, rubber stamps, canvases, craft books, jewelry findings, hot glue guns/sticks, glass gems, ornament kits, macrame supplies, basket-making reeds, sequins, glitter, glue dots, painting, pottery and print-making supplies
Items may be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Library at 122 Broad St.
For more information, call (315) 946-9262, email lyonslibrarydirector@owwl.org or message the library on Facebook.