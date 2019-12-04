LYONS — The Lyons Public Library, is holding its second annual Gingerbread House Contest.
Entry forms are available at the library’s front desk.
Contest categories are Kids-12 and under; Teens, 13-17; Adults,18 and older; and Family/Group, two or more designers.
All entries must be made of edible materials. Entries are due at the Lyons Public Library by Saturday, Dec. 7 and will be on display Dec. 9 to 14.
Judging will be based on appearance, creativity, originality and structure. Prizes/certificates awarded in each category and in the following areas: Most Colorful, The Director’s Pick, Most Unique, and Best Use of Candy.
Winners will be announced on Dec. 16.
For more information, call (315) 946-9262 or email lyonslibrarydirector@owwl.org.