LYONS — The Lyons Main Street Program and the Lyons Chamber of Commerce are seeking to fill the position of director.
The current director, Joan Delaro, is retiring this year. She has been director for eight years.
“Lyons is a town that offers a variety of opportunities for businesses to develop and grow,” Delaro said. “You are never bored in this job. You get to meet a lot of great and interesting people, work on different types of social media outlets, event and program planning, along with working with the town, county and state officials on a variety of issues.”
The position is part time with flexible hours, requiring some evening meetings, she added.
A background in economic development and social media promotion, along with being a “people” person is required.
Anyone interested in the position can contact Delaro at the Lyons Main Street Program, 70 William St., Lyons, NY 14489, or call (315) 871-4220. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Applicants may also contact Sean Dobbins at (315) 374-4597.