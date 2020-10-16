WATERLOO — The Macarollin food truck from Rochester will be parked on West Main Street at LaFayette Park from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The food truck staff will be selling its gourmet macaroni-and-cheese dishes as a fundraiser for the Waterloo Library & Historical Society.
People can choose from classic, lobster, loaded potato, pulled pork or Buffalo chicken mac-and-cheese dishes. Gluten free meals also will be available as will desserts from Cheesy Eddie’s, also from Rochester.
To preorder, go to www.macarollin.com and choose the pickup date of Oct. 17. Street sales will be available, but preorders are recommended.
The library will receive a portion of all sales. For more information, call (315) 539-3313,