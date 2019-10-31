CLIFTON SPRINGS — Main Street Arts has launched literary programming, which will be facilitated by its new Literary Arts Coordinator, Rachel Crawford.
The programs includes bringing the nearby bookstore (previously Explore! the Bookstore), under its umbrella, where Main Street Arts will host events and organize community engagement. The bookstore is being renamed Sulfur Books, a nod to the sulfur springs which put the town on the map.
“I want to bring literature from independent publishers (especially our Western New York neighbors) to the forefront of our growing literary community. Moreover, I want to facilitate an inclusive space where readers can meet authors and poets and discuss what makes a work of fiction or poetry engaging.” said Crawford.
Crawford, is a Rochester resident who has been part of the local literary community for nearly 10 years. She is a University of Rochester alumni who focused in comparative literature and translation theory. Her primary goal is to bring regional small presses, authors, and poets to the program, highlighting their contributions.
The store will undergo renovations and rebranding beginning this fall. Announcements pertaining to further changes will follow.