MANCHESTER — The town of Manchester invites residents and stakeholders of the Manchester community to attend a public kick-off meeting for the update of the town’s zoning code at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 at the town hall, 1272 County Road 7.
The town is updating its zoning code to ensure compatibility with current community development preferences and to improve clarity and understanding of the regulations for all users of the code, including the shared code enforcement services between the town and villages. This update is also the first step in making sure the zoning code is consistent with the town’s future land use vision as outlined in the 2017 Joint Comprehensive Plan with the Town and Villages of Clifton Springs, Shortsville, and Manchester. The current zoning code and map, as well as the Joint Comprehensive Plan, may be found on the town’s webpage. This zoning code update effort will be led by the local community planning team from Barton & Loguidice.
The public kick-off meeting is an opportunity for town residents and stakeholders to learn about the zoning code update process and provide their own input on what regulations are appropriate for the community. At the start of the meeting there will be a brief presentation on project scope and an introduction to zoning, land use regulations, and best practices. Attendees will also be able to participate in a discussion of code issues and opportunities.
All residents, business and property owners, community leaders, and individuals with an interest in the future of the town of Manchester are encouraged to attend.