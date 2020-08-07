LYONS — Assemblyman Brian Manktelow participated in a Community Circle led by Dr. Hennessey Lustica of the Sodus Central School District and Margi Taber of the Wayne County Department of Mental Health. Community Schools and Wayne County Department of Mental Health convened a group of young people from across Wayne County at the Lyons Community Center to hear young peoples’ perspective on a range of issues.
“It was my pleasure to have the opportunity to sit with nine students from around Wayne County today and to get their perspective on school opening back up,” Manktelow said.
Youth across the region had already participated in an online youth survey that generated over 2,500 responses. The survey was completed across five counties and provided information that educators and local leaders can use to plan to meet the needs of students. The survey data showed that youth are worried about getting sick, but even more worried about a family member getting sick.
Youth do miss activities at school. Time with family is often a “best part” of the pandemic closures, but missing friends and events is identified as a “worst part.” Strong feelings including anxiety were common.
Manktelow will use the impressions and ideas from the Community Circle conversation into his work in Albany.