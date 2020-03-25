NYS Maple Foundation Announces the 2020 Terry Laubisch Maple Scholarship
The NYS Maple Foundations Terry Laubisch Maple Scholarship returns for 2020. All applications for the scholarship must be postmarked by March 31. Any high school senior with a connection to a New York state maple operation (either as a family member or employee) and is planning to attend a two- or four-year college beginning in fall 2020, should consider applying.
Applications and guidelines are available on request from Mary Jeanne Packer at (518) 854-7669 or by download at www.newyorkmaple.org.
The annual scholarship was established in 2016 in memory of Terry Laubisch, and provides $500 each to three different winners.
“Terry was very passionate about promoting maple syrup and getting youth involved in the industry,” said Dave Campbell, vice president of the NYS Maple Foundation.
“Applicants come from all across the state,” said Campbell. “And the operations that these youths are coming from range from small hobbyist setups to businesses with more than 2,000 taps. But they all have the same passion for maple syrup, regardless of the size operation they come from.”
Funding for Foundation programs, including the Laubisch Scholarship, comes from donations made to the Foundation when producers purchase Taste the Tradition branded maple syrup jugs available through local maple sugaring supply dealers and produced by Sugarhill Container for the New York STate Maple Foundation.