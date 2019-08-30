CANANDAIGUA — Master Gardener training sessions are scheduled to start in September.
The 2019 Master Gardener training classes will run 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 3 to Nov. 19 at the Ontario County Extension office, 480 N. Main St. Class will not be held Election Day, Nov. 5. Classes will have a half hour break for lunch and a 15-minute break morning and afternoon.
The cost of this year’s classes will be $150. This cost will include all of the handouts for each class, refreshments, speaker’s fees, travel costs, and administrative fees. The training is taught by Cornell University professors and other professionals in the horticulture field. A commitment on your part for 50 volunteer hours over a two-year period is also required. These hours can be completed with such projects as: speaking to gardening groups, answering questions on the Horticulture Hot Line, working with 4-H youth, booth participation at the Seneca County Fair and Empire Farm Days, writing articles or radio spots.
The Master Gardener program is a national program of trained volunteers who work in partnership with their county Cooperative Extension office to educate the public.
If you are interested, call the Seneca County Extension at (315) 539-9251 to request an application or to ask any questions.