SENECA FALLS — Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners will hold its annual Greens Workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Seneca Falls Community Center.
Master Gardeners will share their knowledge and creative talents to help participants create one-of-a-kind decoration for the holidays.
Participants can choose to make a wreath, swag, or centerpiece. Take gloves and pruners if you have them. All other materials will be provided.
The cost for the workshop is $20, which includes all materials needed to make one project. Money is used to support other educational efforts of the volunteer Master Gardener program. The workshop is open to all ages, but it is requested that an adult stay to work with youth under 13.
Free refreshments will be available.
Registration is required. To register, call the Extension at (315) 539-9251, or register online at www.senecacountycce.org.