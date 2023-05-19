CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Rotary Club honored Dick McGavern with a Paul Harris Plus 2 Fellowship recently.
A Paul Harris Fellowship is awarded to a living individual who exemplifies a community inspiration and who has brought leadership and service to the community. Recipients are Rotarians and community professionals in recognition of their outstanding contributions, exemplifying the highest ideal in Rotary by placing Service Above Self. Recognition of a Paul Harris Fellow is an opportunity to show appreciation for a person, either Rotarian or non-Rotarian, who shares these values.
