VICTOR — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the Partnership for Ontario County are hosting a medication take back event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Victor Village Hall.

Unwanted medication — including over the counter, prescription or pet medications in pill, liquid, inhaler or needle based form — will be collected.

All medication in a safe, secure manner and taken to Covanta for proper disposal.

This event helps prevent against addiction, accidental poisoning and protects the environment.

For more information, visit drugfreeontariocounty.org.

