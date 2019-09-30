VICTOR — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the Partnership for Ontario County are hosting a medication take back event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Victor Village Hall.
Unwanted medication — including over the counter, prescription or pet medications in pill, liquid, inhaler or needle based form — will be collected.
All medication in a safe, secure manner and taken to Covanta for proper disposal.
This event helps prevent against addiction, accidental poisoning and protects the environment.
For more information, visit drugfreeontariocounty.org.